Step into the rhythm of jazz at Jazz Futures, an innovative event blending performance with immersive education. Jazz Futures invites jazz enthusiasts to the listening room and aspiring musicians to the stage to collaborate with seasoned professionals, shaping a local network to keep jazz alive. It’s an open jam! All ages and all skill levels welcome.

Admission is free, but donations are encouraged to keep amazing community-led events like this going. Need some bang for your buck? Have a drink at our bar! Introducing: Jazz Futures Happy Hour. $4 beer and wine for the first hour from 7–8 PM. See ya there!

Hosted by Dakari Kelly

Dakari Kelly is a hometown hero of sorts. Being a classically trained bassist, over the last decade he has worked with names like Rick Rushing, Deacon Blues, & Kofi Mawuko of “Ogya World Music band.” He also tours nationally with hip hop artist BbyMutha as her DJ ! During his off season recently he has founded a new series called “Jazz Futures”—a unique approach to reviving the local jazz scene here in Chattanooga.

Doors at 7:00 PM

Show at 8:00 PM

Half Seated/Half Standing Show

Free Admission (Donations Encouraged)

Sponsored by RISE Chattanooga