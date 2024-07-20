Jello, Jorts and Jams at Wanderlinger

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Grab your scissors and transform those old jeans into fabulous jorts for the ultimate party! Join us for Jello, Jams, and Jorts where we'll have jello shots, Jello wrestling, Jello tug-o-war, delicious food specials, a jorts contest, and live jams!

No cover charge. Participants in competitions must sign a waiver. Stay tuned for announcements on prizes for Best Jorts, Tug-o-War, and Jello Wrestling.

423-269-7979
