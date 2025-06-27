× Expand Graphic by Kat Friedmann, Photo by Carlton Freeman Jennifer Daniels [Concert + Book Release Party] at Songbirds on 6/27

Folk/Rock duo Jennifer Daniels and Jeff Neal have delighted audiences for twenty-seven years and show no signs of letting up. With songs that remind us how to be human, scorching licks on electric guitar, and plenty of laughter to go around, this dynamic duo returns to Songbirds to celebrate the release of Snatcher’s Ridge, the highly anticipated sequel to The Elixir novel, a young adult paranormal. Book signing to follow the show. All ages!

“Jenn’s sound wanders from alt-country to haunting folk-rock, delivering her poetry with an urgency to match its message." -Paste Magazine

"The South that Jennifer Daniels writes about is the William Faulkner and Flannery O'Connor South. Darkly romantic. Hot and humid. Haunted and gothic. This is music grown slowly from some rich, dark soil." -Performing Songwriter Magazine

With a voice as flexible as a river reed, Kate Neal’s interesting rhyme schemes and brilliant command of the English language offer a glimpse into the raw, honest, and often hilarious day-to-day adventures of an artist trapped in high school. She won first place at this year's Cohutta SongFest Songwriting Contest, and when she's not writing, this Georgia girl is outside playing soccer or chasing sunsets with her friends. Follow Kate on Instagram @KateNeal_songbird.

Doors 6:00 PM

Show 7:00 PM

Seated Show

GA Advanced: $12, GA Day of Show: $15