Jennifer Daniels Concert + Book Release

Songbirds 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

All Ages Welcome!

General Admission: $15

"I've always had the sense that an unrestrained me would have lasting consequences."

Celebrate the release of The Elixir (a paranormal romance novel) with a concert/book signing by author and songwriter Jennifer Daniels Neal. The Elixir won Neal Writer of the Year from Serious Writer and holds #1 New Release in Amazon's Teen and Young Adult Native American Fiction. All ages show!

"Jenn's sound wanders from alt-country to haunting folk-rock, delivering her poetry with an urgency to match its message." – Paste Magazine

"The South that Jennifer Daniels writes about is the William Faulkner and Flannery O'Connor South. Darkly romantic. Hot and humid. Haunted and gothic. This is music grown slowly from some rich, dark soil." – Performing Songwriter Magazine

