× Expand John Dooley Jenny Don't & The Spurs with Cult Baby at Songbirds on 9/22

Jenny Don’t and the Spurs have been pioneering their own path in the music world for over a dozen years. Known for their high-energy Country Western style and captivating stage presence, they've garnered a global following with their infectious enthusiasm and extensive discography, featuring three albums, an EP, and nine singles.

This latest release, Broken Hearted Blue, debuted on June 14th, 2024, and has added even more fuel to their fire. This exciting new album presents 10 new dynamic songs that channel the essence of the Northwest’s music sounds while evoking the nostalgia of the Western frontier.

Born in New Mexico, Jenny later relocated to Washington state at a young age. Growing up, she navigated the contrasting landscapes of the lush Pacific Northwest and the vast Southwestern desert, which greatly influenced her songwriting. Jenny Don’t earned her moniker in her youth for her strong-willed and independent nature, often defying authority figures much to their consternation. This inherent rebelliousness led her to resonate with the authentic outlaw spirit of Country Western music. Their music authentically captures the outlaw spirit while paying homage to the genre's iconic figures.

Much like the rhinestones on their custom outfits, handcrafted by Jenny herself, Broken Hearted Blue shines brightly, illustrating the band's dedication to creating memorable and authentic music.

With local support from Cult Baby!

General Admission Advanced: $15

General Admission Day of Show: $20

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Standing Show