Jeremy Would Let Me Down: GRUNGE UNPLUGGED

Harkening back to a time when flannel, chain wallets, and combat boots reigned supreme and when people actually watched music videos on television, Jeremy Would Let Me Drown brings you the music of three pioneers of the grunge rock movement: Pearl Jam, Alice in Chains, and Soundgarden. Now performing with a special format, Jeremy proudly presents GRUNGE UNPLUGGED, akin to the "MTV Unplugged" series from the early 90s, featuring acoustic and stripped-down versions of your favorite hits from Pearl Jam, Alice in Chains, and Soundgarden.

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

GA Advanced: $15

GA Day of Show: $18

Front 2 Rows VIP: $25