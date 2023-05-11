× Expand Mars Michael The Jerry Douglas Band at Songbirds 5/11

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission Advanced: $45

General Admission Day of Show: $50

Dobro master and 14-time Grammy winner Jerry Douglas is a bandleader, producer, session musician, instructor, and a very funny guy! He’s produced over a hundred albums and he’s featured on over 1,600 studio albums. He’s a member of Alison Kraus & Union Station, co-bandleader for Transatlantic Sessions in the United Kingdom, founder for the Grammy winner bluegrass super-group The Earls of Leicester, and he leads The Jerry Douglas Band.

Since 2017, The Jerry Douglas Band has been forging new paths into the musical horizon with deep roots in bluegrass and folk that spreads out into the Americana and jazz landscapes. In 2021, The Jerry Douglas Band released an album, Leftover Feelings, with legendary singer songwriter John Hiatt. The album was nominated for a 2022 Grammy for “Best Americana Album,” and their previous record What If also received a Grammy nomination for “Best Contemporary Instrumental Album.” They perform at some of the top US festivals such as Telluride Bluegrass Festival, Pilgrimage Music Festival, Big Ears Festival, DelFest, FreshGrass, Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival, Merlefest, and many others. In addition to Douglas, The Jerry Douglas Band includes Daniel Kimbro on bass, Christian Sedelmyer on fiddle, and Mike Seal on guitar.