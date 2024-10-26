× Expand The Signal Jesse McCartney - All’s Well Tour Part 2 - live performance at The Signal - Concert Hall

Sat Oct 26 2024

8:00 PM (Doors 6:30 PM)

The Signal - Concert Hall

21 Choo Choo Avenue

Chattanooga, TN 37402

$47.05 - $411.93

Jesse McCartney

Pop

When we're ready, we open up at just the right time and share who we are with the world.

Maintaining a career marked by platinum success, performances for two U.S. presidents, sold out shows worldwide, a quarter-of-a-billion streams, and dozens of film and television appearances, Jesse McCartney opens up more than ever on his 2021 fifth full-length album, New Stage. The New York-born and Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, artist, and actor deconstructs his signature style with no-frills instrumentation, eloquent songcraft, and heightened lyrical vulnerability.

In fact, the record represents the convergence of numerous personal and professional strides as well as natural artistic progression.

"The album reflects on the journey through my late teens and twenties," he explains. "In many ways, it was very therapeutic. I got to discuss some of my own insecurities, let my guard down, and be vulnerable — which was difficult for me in the past. For the first time, I felt okay being honest with myself and the audience. I was able to pull back the curtain and reveal pretty much everything. The album talks about what it's like to have an all-consuming career and also what it's like to be madly in love. It's everything from the last few years of my life."

Over the past few years, he underwent a conscious evolution. After a bout of writer's block, he stole away to Nashville for a songwriting camp. At the camp, he experimented with different genres such as country and more. The experimentation rekindled his passion for songwriting as he eased into the pocket without personal attachment and stepped outside of himself. Ultimately, he drew inspiration from the experience.

Upon returning to Los Angeles, he started to assemble what would become New Stage, incorporating the lessons from the trip and adopting a fresh perspective. "I immediately got the bug and wanted to make an album," he states. "The trip was really the catalyst. I didn't have a blueprint, but it was very special. Country music is all about storytelling. That was what I fell in love with. I decided to apply this style of writing and storytelling to the pop world. I wanted to do a feel-good record with timeless and classic elements."

In order to do so, he anchored the sound with straightforward guitar, piano, organ, and percussion "with no tricks or gimmicks." The music doubled as a conduit to transmit feelings at their purest. Take the first single "Yours." Backed by solo acoustic guitar, the track gives way to candid confessions. His voice instantly enchants as he admits, "Yeah, I've been a singer, yeah I've been a smoker, yeah I've been the face in every bedroom on a poster…there's another side of me no one ever gets to see…"

"I wanted to come out of the gate with a song that's reflective and hopeful," he goes on. "It looks forward, yet it's cognizant of what I've gone through and what it means to be an artist who also happens to be obsessed with his fiancé. It's a wild ride to be in this relationship with somebody who I truly love and admire. Of all the things I've done in my 34 years, the most enjoyable moments are with her. I wanted to distill that down to three minutes in a true story."

Elsewhere, "Friends" sends a dedication to his close circle of buddies with a buoyant chant, "Thank God, I got my friends," above a Latin-style beat. Over this swaggering swing, he tackles a new style of love song — just dedicated to his friends this time around. Then, there's "Kiss The World Goodbye." Soft piano gives way to an impressive vocal performance. Handclaps build towards a heavenly hook inspired by his future wife. As he notes, it catalogs a "Bonnie and Clyde moment about me and my lady ready to take on anything and everything."