JEWELRY MAKING: LEATHER EARRINGS - IN-PERSON CLASS

Katheryn Hande will teach you the basics of leather cutting and metalwork for jewelry making and guide you through the fabrication of your own 99% pure copper earrings.

We will be using wire flush cutters, pliers, hammers and files to shape, work harden and finish the copper pieces. Then we will use rotary cutters, hole punches, leather finishing medium and wooden slickers to finish our leather components. Finally, we will put it all together into a pair of fashionable and wearable earrings!

Katheryn will provide you with a choice of leather colors and beads so you can tailor these stunning earrings to your own taste.

Embrace the joy of creativity and join us!

About the instructor:

Katheryn Hande is a versatile artist with extensive experience across various mediums, including clothing design, jewelry making, oil, acrylic, and pastel painting, fiber arts, interior design, pottery, clay sculpting, and decorative crafts. Her artistic talent shines through as she thrives on using her imagination and skills to create beautiful things.

A lifelong learner and dedicated creator, Katheryn finds the utmost fulfillment when channeling her creativity into crafting exquisite works of art. While she served as an Education Specialist for 14 years, her passion for providing quality educational opportunities remains unwavering, and she is genuinely invested in the success of others.

In 2021, Katheryn and her family made the move to Tennessee, now residing in Georgetown with her husband, two children, two bunnies, a cat, and their Corgi named Pepper. Eager to contribute to the vibrant art community in Chattanooga, she is excited about teaching creative arts classes and engaging with fellow artists in the area.