Jewelry & Print Making Demos
to
River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
×
River Gallery
Event Flyer
Join us this Valentine's Day for a live jewelry-making demo with artist Nola Smodic! This event will be held in the main gallery on Feb 14 from 10 am - 5 pm. Jessica White will also be hosting a printmaking demo the following day, Feb 15, from 10 am - 2 pm!
Come to meet the artists, see the process, and learn their stories!
Both events are free and open to the public.
Info
River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Talks & Readings