Jewelry & Print Making Demos

Join us this Valentine's Day for a live jewelry-making demo with artist Nola Smodic! This event will be held in the main gallery on Feb 14 from 10 am - 5 pm. Jessica White will also be hosting a printmaking demo the following day, Feb 15, from 10 am - 2 pm!

Come to meet the artists, see the process, and learn their stories!

Both events are free and open to the public.