Jingle Jam 2023 - A Christmas Spectacular

We invite you to join loved ones and friends at an oh-so-jolly occasion during the most wonderful time of the year! Don’t miss our 3rd annual JINGLE JAM! Jingle Jam is a FREE Christmas Spectacular and LIVE Concert happening at Metro Tab Church on Saturday, December 16 at 5PM AND Sunday, December 17 at 5PM. That’s right! This year we’re giving you and your family two nights of holiday cheer!

At Jingle Jam you will enjoy harmonious medleys of holiday songs both classic and contemporary. Be on the lookout for beloved characters including: The Grinch, Queen Elsa, Frosty, Rudolph, and Santa Claus! In the midst of all the yuletide revelries, take time to enjoy popcorn, hot cocoa, food trucks, inflatables, snowball fights, ornament decorating, a gingerbread house competition, and so much more!

The event is free so bring your friends and family along as we celebrate the greatest gift!