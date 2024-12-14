Jingle Jam Christmas Spectacular

× Expand Designed by Adam Aziz Jingle Jam 2024

We invite you to join loved ones and friends at an oh-so-jolly occasion during the most wonderful time of the year!

Don’t miss our 4th annual JINGLE JAM! Jingle Jam is a FREE Christmas Spectacular and LIVE Concert happening at Metro Tab Church on Saturday, December 14 at 5PM AND Sunday, December 15 at 5PM.

At Jingle Jam you will enjoy harmonious medleys of holiday songs both classic and contemporary. Be on the lookout for beloved characters including: The Grinch, Queen Elsa, Frosty, Rudolph, and Santa Claus! In the midst of all the yuletide revelries enjoy popcorn, hot cocoa, inflatables, snowball fights, ornament decorating, a gingerbread house competition, and much more!

Jingle Jam is free so bring your friends and family along as we celebrate the greatest gift! Space and seating are limited. So don’t be late!