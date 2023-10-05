John Fleming Gould Exhibit at Southern Adventist University

Southern Adventist University’s School of Visual Art and Design will display the works of John Fleming Gould, prominent illustrator for Saturday Evening Post for nearly a decade. Opening Thursday, October 5, at 6 p.m. in the John C. Williams Art Gallery within Brock Hall on campus, Memories of Times Past will feature pen and ink illustrations of historic landmarks in New York as well as Erie, Pennsylvania. The gallery will also feature Gould’s original kiln-fired tiles made from original illustrations. The exhibit is free to the public through November 10. Visit southern.edu/artgallery for open hours and more information.

