John Hendrix Gallery Opening at Southern Adventist University
to
John C. Williams Gallery Brock Hall, Southern Adventist University, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37315
John Hendrix
Be Still
The School of Visual Art and Design at Southern Adventist University invites you to the “Word & Image” exhibit opening featuring award-winning illustrator and best-selling author John Hendrix on Wednesday, September 25, at 6 p.m. This collection will be on display in the John C. Williams Art Gallery in Brock Hall through November 5. Hendrix also will host a workshop at 9 a.m. on Thursday, September 26, in Thatcher Hall Chapel on campus. For additional information and directions to these free community events, visit southern.edu/johnhendrix or call 423.236.2089.