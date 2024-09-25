John Hendrix Gallery Opening at Southern Adventist University

× Expand John Hendrix Be Still

The School of Visual Art and Design at Southern Adventist University invites you to the “Word & Image” exhibit opening featuring award-winning illustrator and best-selling author John Hendrix on Wednesday, September 25, at 6 p.m. This collection will be on display in the John C. Williams Art Gallery in Brock Hall through November 5. Hendrix also will host a workshop at 9 a.m. on Thursday, September 26, in Thatcher Hall Chapel on campus. For additional information and directions to these free community events, visit southern.edu/johnhendrix or call 423.236.2089.