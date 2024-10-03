× Expand DC Comics, WB Studios, IMAX See Joker: Folie à Deux in IMAX, today! Part two of this thrilling drama find The Joker awaiting trial at Arkham, but an unlikely romance may just be his key to freedom.

“Joker: Folie À Deux” finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members* - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets

*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.

River Society and Curator members: contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.

Please note: This movie is rated R for some strong violence, language throughout, some sexuality, and brief full nudity.

Showtimes (Eastern Time):

Oct. 3 at 6:15 PM

Oct. 4-5 at 6:15 PM and 9:00 PM

Oct. 6-10 at 6:15 PM

Oct. 11 at 6:15 PM and 9:00 PM

Oct. 12-13 at 6:15 PM

Oct. 15-17 at 6:15 PM

Oct. 18-19 at 6:15 PM and 9:00 PM

Oct. 20-24 at 6:15 PM