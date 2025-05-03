× Expand Jon Reep/The GEM Theatre Jon Reep

Don’t miss a night of energetic humor and southern charm when comedian and actor Jon Reep performs at The GEM Theatre on Saturday, May 3 at 7:30pm. Raised in Hickory, North Carolina, Reep brings his small-town upbringing into his stand-up routines, often drawing laughs from stories about life in the South, family dynamics, and cultural quirks. He gained widespread recognition in 2007 after winning NBC’s Last Comic Standing, which showcased his down-to-earth yet hilariously exaggerated storytelling style. In addition to his stand-up career, Reep has appeared in various TV shows and movies – he can currently be seen on Netflix’s “Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo” and his new stand-up special on Amazon Prime “Ginger Beard Man.” Tickets are $45-$56; reserved seating is available and recommended online at www.calhoungemtheatre.org or by calling the box office at (706) 625-3132.