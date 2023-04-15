Jonathan and Abigail Peyton with Golden Shoals

× Expand Mike Dunn Americana/Roots Duo Golden Shoals

Jonathan Peyton is a singer/songwriter from Woodstock, Georgia. He writes emotion-evoking songs that tell a story and captivate audiences by their relatability and honesty. He says that writing music has become a way of processing through life and relating to others and their stories. Music has been not only something to enjoy, but also a tool for healing. His biggest hope is to write songs that help people feel less alone.

What started as casual jam sessions ten years ago in Boston, Massachusetts would become the cross-country duo that is Golden Shoals. Their original songs are often compared to Gillian Welch, with the added edge of instrumental prowess informed by energetic old time and bluegrass recordings. It's music equally enjoyed by songsmiths and heady instrumental pickers alike. The listener can expect the polished technique of conservatory training, in tandem with the grit, drive, and soul of musicians like Roscoe Holcomb or Ola Belle Reed.