Joseph Decosimo & Luke Richardson - Live on the MACC Stage

https://JosephDecosimo.eventbrite.com Come experience the sustaining beauty of local music traditions with Signal Mountain native and renowned traditional music interpreter Joseph Decosimo and Luke Richardson. With droning pump organ, vocal harmonies, and masterful fiddle and banjo, Joseph Decosimo and Luke Richardson will present a concert of rare old ballads and snaking instrumentals. While rooted in the repertoire of Tennessee's Cumberland Plateau, their performance is accessible and fresh. It's fiddle and banjo music for people who don't like fiddle and banjo music.

“Each tune is like the tip of an iceberg. Joseph’s a marvelous fiddler… And he’s a beautiful singer.” - No Depression

"Joseph Decosimo is like an astute jazz artist, with his perspective substantiated by a fundamental sense of melodic direction and delicate purpose. He knows melody like nobody else" - Jake Xerxes Fussell

Joseph Decosimo is one of the most compelling interpreters of the older banjo, fiddle, and song traditions from the Appalachian South. He's performed the region's music for audiences around the world and has contributed fiddle and banjo to recordings from Hiss Golden Messenger, Jake Xerxes Fussell, and Wye Oak.

Hailing from Lawrenceburg, TN, Luke Richardson is a two time National Old-time Banjo Champion and is also known for his graceful fiddling and harmonica playing. The two have performed together since 2008, touring around the US, UK, Canada, and Spain.

