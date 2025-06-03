Josh Driver on the Patio

Spend your Fiesta Tuesday on the patio! Raise your glass to $5 margaritas, $6 jumbo shrimp cocktail, $15 margarita pitchers and tunes from Josh Driver.

Josh Driver is a southern poet, singer, and songwriter who was born on the Tennessee Georgia state line. Rooted in blues, folk and dirt country, his lyrics are heavily influenced by the people and community who raised him.

*Music scheduled weather permitting.