Josh Driver on the Patio

to

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Spend your Fiesta Tuesday on the patio! Raise your glass to $5 margaritas, $6 jumbo shrimp cocktail, $15 margarita pitchers and tunes from Josh Driver.

Josh Driver is a southern poet, singer, and songwriter who was born on the Tennessee Georgia state line. Rooted in blues, folk and dirt country, his lyrics are heavily influenced by the people and community who raised him.

*Music scheduled weather permitting.

Info

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Concerts & Live Music
4234853050
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Josh Driver on the Patio - 2025-06-03 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Josh Driver on the Patio - 2025-06-03 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Josh Driver on the Patio - 2025-06-03 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Josh Driver on the Patio - 2025-06-03 18:00:00 ical