Josh Meloy

to

Songbirds 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Standing Show

General Admission Advanced: $15

General Admission Day of Show: $20

Four Pack: $48

Oklahoma native, Josh Meloy recently released his new record “Oklahoma” in May of 2020. The record consists of a collection of songs written over the past 5 years. Meloy considers this his “best and most honest work to date.” Meloy recorded and produced the album at home giving it an undeniably authentic sound.

Meloy didn’t plan on playing music in the beginning. In a family with strong ties to music, he chose sports. It wasn’t until attending Oklahoma State University at the age of 19 that he first picked up a guitar. Meloy, now 29, has since matured as a musician and songwriter while earning a strong fan base touring the Oklahoma/Texas region.

Info

Concerts & Live Music
4235312473
please enable javascript to view
