× Expand Elizabeth Haley Julie - 1 Blue background with snowflakes and Christmas ornaments. Text reads "Julie The Queer That Saved Christmas - December 13th and 14th at 7pm, December 14th at 2pm. 1307 Dodds Ave, Chattanooga TN. Presented by Seed Theatre in partnership with Barking Legs Theater."

The Seed Theatre Brings Back Its Beloved Legacy Production: "Julie, The Queer That Saved Christmas"

Chattanooga, TN – December 2024 – After becoming an audience favorite last year, The Seed Theatre is thrilled to announce the return of its heartwarming legacy production, "Julie, The Queer That Saved Christmas." Written by beloved playwright Brianna Haley, this cherished holiday tale once again graces the stage at Barking Legs Theater this December.

The show opens on Friday, December 13th at 7 PM and features two additional performances on Saturday, December 14th: a 2 PM matinee and an evening show at 7 PM.

This powerful and poignant story follows Tiffany, a transgender woman reuniting with her family during the holidays. As emotions run high, the family embarks on a journey of acceptance, growth, and rediscovering the true meaning of unconditional love. With its relatable characters and touching themes, "Julie, The Queer That Saved Christmas" has captured the hearts of audiences, making its return highly anticipated.

Performance Details:

📍 Venue: Barking Legs Theater

📅 Dates: Friday, December 13th at 7 PM

Saturday, December 14th at 2 PM (matinee)

Saturday, December 14th at 7 PM

🎟️ Tickets are on sale now! Don’t miss your chance to experience this unforgettable holiday tradition. Reserve your seats today at www.theseedtheatre.org

"Julie, The Queer That Saved Christmas" is more than just a play; it’s a celebration of love, family, and the courage it takes to be true to yourself. Seed Theatre is honored to once again share this legacy production, written by the incomparable Brianna Haley, with Chattanooga audiences.

For press inquiries, interviews, or more information, please contact:

Elizabeth Haley, Executive Director

706-280-0533

About The Seed Theatre:

Seed Theatre is dedicated to creating inclusive spaces for storytelling and fostering meaningful community connections. With a focus on celebrating diversity and representing marginalized voices, Seed Theatre continues to enrich Chattanooga's arts scene.