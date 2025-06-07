June 7th Chattanooga Roller Derby @ Camp Jordan

× Expand CRD Chattanooga Roller Derby 06.07.2025The Camp Jordan Arena

Join Chattanooga Roller Derby for our third home game of the season! There's only 1 more after this one for the 2025 season, so you won't want to miss them.

Games are at 3p, 5p, and 7p with our All-Stars headlining at 5pm against Greenville Roller Derby coming all the way from South Carolina.

Plus, watch the Honky Tonk Heifers take on the Lil Debbie Downers and battle it out for our interleague trophy that will be awarded at our final game of the season.

This bout is sponsored by Brothers Bagel, and a portion of our proceeds will benefit Green Steps.

***ONE TICKET GETS YOU IN ALL 3 GAMES***

3:00 pm Ruby Regulators v. Druid City Daredevils

5:00 pm CRD All-Stars v. Greenville Roller Derby

7:00 pm Honky Tonk Heifers v. Lil Debbie Downers