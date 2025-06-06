June Exhibit Opening Rception

× Expand River Gallery Friday May 2 6 - 8 pm - 3 "Lost in a Book" by Daniel Lai and "Summer Rose" by Lynn Whipple.

The warmth and playfulness of spring is in full effect with our June Exhibition!

Featured this month are colorful, meditative mixed-media wall sculptures by Daniel Lai and bold, abstract, floral paintings by Lynn Whipple.

Come celebrate the Opening Reception on Friday, June 6th, from 6-8pm!

This event is FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.