June Exhibit Opening Rception

to

River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

The warmth and playfulness of spring is in full effect with our June Exhibition!

Featured this month are colorful, meditative mixed-media wall sculptures by Daniel Lai and bold, abstract, floral paintings by Lynn Whipple.

Come celebrate the Opening Reception on Friday, June 6th, from 6-8pm!

This event is FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.

4236821287
