Juvenile w/ The 400 Degreez Band

Fri Dec 20 2024

8:00 PM

The Signal - Concert Hall

Juvenile

Simply put, hip-hop might not be the same without Juvenile.

Over nearly three decades, the multi platinum record-breaking New Orleans icon served up a string of classic albums, influenced two generations of stars, and pioneered a sound rooted in Louisiana bounce, yet carried by worldwide rap appeal and ambition. Like all timeless stories though, his stretches back to humble beginnings in the neighborhood his music put on the map: the Magnolia Projects. As if predisposed by destiny to pick up a microphone, he heard Melle Mel’s verse on “The Message” by Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, commenced spitting, and never stopped since…

“That’s really when it all started,” he recalls. “I heard Melle Mel saying, ‘Don’t push me, ‘cuz I’m close to the edge’, and that was it. I was only seven-years-old, but I knew I had to rap.”

He made local waves by appearing on DJ Jimi’s “It’s Jimi” in 1991 before bringing a national spotlight to the burgeoning bounce music style on his breakthrough “Bounce for the Juvenile.” After building a fan base on his 1995 debut Being Myself, the production of Mannie Fresh caught his ear, and nothing would be the same. At the time, the in-house Cash Money Records producer cooked up “Drag ‘Em ‘N’ tha River” for UNLV—a group Juvenile brought to the label.

In response, Juvenile recorded “Set It Off” and knew he “had to get with Mannie Fresh.”

“At the beginning, I truly came to Cash Money, because of Mannie Fresh,” he recalls. “I knew his beats were bigger than most artists. There was something there.”

There definitely was…

After his Cash Money Records debut Solja Rags, he crafted an era-defining opus in the form of 400 Degreez. Not only did it go quadruple-platinum, but it also became “the best-selling album in Cash Money Records History.” It produced staples such as the title track, “Ha” (which JAY-Z notably remixed), and “Back That Azz Up.” The latter would be sampled by everyone from Drake to City Girls. The Ringer lauded 400 Degreez among the “20 Best Southern Rap Albums Ever” behind only UGK’s Ridin’ Dirty and OutKast’s Aquemini. Pitchfork bestowed a rare 9.4-out-of-10 rating upon the record, and Kendrick Lamar cited it as one of his “Favorite Albums” in Complex and went so far as to claim, “They had the West Coast on smash. We definitely tried to be like them.” The heat spread far and wide across the United States.

“I remember I had a show with Funkmaster Flex in the Tunnel in New York city around the time 400 Degreez came out,” he recalls. “Everybody told me, ‘Don’t sing no other song, but ‘Ha’. If you sing anything else, they might jump on you and beat y’all up!’ I sang ‘Ha’ for forty minutes straight. It was the hardest place for any artist from the South to break into, but I did. It really broke the mold.”

Around the same time, Juvenile comprised The Hot Boys alongside Lil Wayne, B.G., and Turk. Together, they smashed charts with the Get It How U Live! [1997] and the platinum Guerilla Warfare [1999]. His next solo offering, Tha G-Code, went double-platinum followed by the platinum Project English. Meanwhile, 2003’s Juve The Great emerged as another unsung platinum classic as “Slow Motion” [feat. Soulja Slim] topped the Billboard Hot 100 at #1 for two weeks. He maintained a prolific pace in the ensuing years and collaborated with everyone from Future to Yo Gotti before reuniting with Cash Money Records.