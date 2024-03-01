Karaoke / Open Mic

HIcks Hollow Farm 421 Hicks Hollow Rd. , Trenton, Georgia 30752

Karaoke / Open Mic

Hicks Hollow Farm

421 Hick Hollow Road, Trenton, GA 30752

Every Friday

Suggested donation $5.00

Coffee and Snacks available

Proceeds benefit animal rescue at Hicks Hollow Farm

423-364-2785
