Karaoke at Wanderlinger

Wanderlinger
Wanderlinger
Can you sing? Do you sound like a broken record or belong on The Voice?
Join us and sing in whatever key you can! This event is free!
All ages until 9pm.
Taproom opens at 11am for lunch.
to
WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Wanderlinger
Wanderlinger
Can you sing? Do you sound like a broken record or belong on The Voice?
Join us and sing in whatever key you can! This event is free!
All ages until 9pm.
Taproom opens at 11am for lunch.
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningEducator Night and Workshop
-
Art & ExhibitionsArt + Issues: Reproductive Rights
-
Education & Learning Health & WellnessPeople, Not Products
Health & WellnessBlood Drive
-
Education & Learning Kids & Family OutdoorLearn to Outdoor Rock Climb with Chattanooga Guided Adventures
-
Concerts & Live Music Food & Drink Kids & FamilyThe Barking Lot at Bode Chattanooga
-
Concerts & Live MusicJamtronic
-
Charity & Fundraisers Food & Drink Parties & ClubsMardi Gras Ball 2023 - Lucky Strike
-
Concerts & Live Music Food & DrinkLisa Reeves
-
Outdoor This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Food & Drink OutdoorPaths to Pints along the Riverwalk
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Parties & ClubsValentines Day show at JJ's Bohemia with TheEMOTRON!
-
© 2021 The Pulse and Brewer Media. All rights reserved.