Kasvot Chätt and Three Star Revival at Songbirds on 4/4

Straight out of Chattanooga, TN, Kasvot Chätt is proudly jamming as the city’s first and only Phish cover band. But don’t expect a carbon copy of the classics—we’re here to put our own spin on things. With a love for deep jams and a “see where it goes” attitude, we’re all about keeping it fresh, fun, and a little unpredictable.

Whether you’re a die-hard Phish fan or just love a good groove, Kasvot Chätt brings the music you love with a local twist. Come vibe with us—it’s a new thing, and we’re just getting started.

Three Star Revival is always sure to bring a good time. Meaningful lyrics, catchy melodies, and soulful musicianship take the listener across a plethora of genres including funk, rock, soul, jazz, americana and pop to tie it all together with a high energy show that will always keep you movin’. Although the group was founded in Knoxville by frontman Ben Gaines and guitarist Cameron Moore, all its members call Tennessee home. Ben Gaines and Jared White are based in Chattanooga, TN, while Cameron Moore and Brandon Whitaker hail from Knoxville, TN. With the new addition of Ryan Swinehart on saxophone out of Nashville and Logan Franklin out of Knoxville the group is poised for a southeastern takeover! 2024 will see new original music released along with some past live performances. The group has played festivals such as Bonnaroo, Hulaween, and Rhythm & Blooms. New dates are slated all around the Southeast to continue a hectic tour schedule that has already included opening spots for bands like Big Something, Perpetual Groove, Moon Taxi, Trevor Hall, and Portugal. The Man. They are just starting to spread the sounds of Tennessee across the country, and they are not looking to slow down any time soon.

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Standing Show

General Admission Advanced: $12

General Admission Day of Show: $15