× Expand Townsend Atelier Thursday Night, by Stan Townsend, Conte pencil on paper

Townsend Atelier is pleased to announce a very special art exhibition at AVA (Association for Visual Arts) called Keeping Tradition Alive. The exhibition features over 30 figurative paintings and drawings by Stan Townsend, local artist and co-founder of Association of Visual Arts (AVA) and Townsend Atelier.

Fifteen years ago at Townsend Atelier, Stan began a weekly open figure studio, where every Thursday evening, artists of all levels come together for the time-honored tradition of drawing, painting, and sculpting the figure from a live model. Working from life is an essential artistic practice that is firmly rooted throughout art history and one that Stan has faithfully kept alive in Chattanooga, Tennessee for many years. On any given Thursday evening at Townsend Atelier, artists of all levels come together to build community, friendship, and to practice this important artistic tradition.

In addition to Stan's works on view in the Main Gallery at AVA, he has invited 16 regular attendees of the open studio to exhibit work that they have done during the weekly sessions. These works will be on view in the Landis Gallery at AVA.

Exhibiting artists include:

Timur Akhriev, Ben Aplin, Douglas Boals, Marcin Citowicki, Kate Colquitt, Beth Daigle, Wendell Davis, George Dawnay, Laura Henley, Robin MacKillop, Marie Miller, Ruth Pearl, Scott Perlewitz, Gabriel Regagnon, Maria Willison, and Luke Youngblood.

These works celebrate the timeless practice of drawing, painting, and sculpting the human form from life. This exhibit is a tribute to the enduring power of tradition in art and the vibrant artistic community in Chattanooga.