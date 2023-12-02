Kenny & Dolly Christmas Tribute Special benefit concert

× Expand Kenny&Dolly/The GEM Theatre Kenny & Dolly

Get in the holiday spirit with the Kenny and Dolly Christmas Tribute Special “In Harmony” benefit concert at The GEM Theatre on Saturday, December 2 at 3:30pm and 7:30pm. Nationally touring musicians Dave Karl and Wendy T perform as Kenny and Dolly, showcasing the legendary duo’s vocals, friendship, and stage presence. All proceeds will benefit Safe Haven Ranch in Cedartown – a non-profit providing housing, skills training, food, and essentials to children in need. Tickets are $45-$55; reserved seating recommended and available online: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35906.