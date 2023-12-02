Kenny & Dolly Christmas Tribute Special benefit concert

Calhoun's GEM Theatre 114 North Wall Street, Georgia 30701

Get in the holiday spirit with the Kenny and Dolly Christmas Tribute Special “In Harmony” benefit concert at The GEM Theatre on Saturday, December 2 at 3:30pm and 7:30pm. Nationally touring musicians Dave Karl and Wendy T perform as Kenny and Dolly, showcasing the legendary duo’s vocals, friendship, and stage presence. All proceeds will benefit Safe Haven Ranch in Cedartown – a non-profit providing housing, skills training, food, and essentials to children in need. Tickets are $45-$55; reserved seating recommended and available online: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35906.

Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music
706-625-3132
