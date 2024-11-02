× Expand Kentucky Headhunters/The GEM Theatre Kentucky Headhunters

Grammy-award winning southern and country rock band The Kentucky Headhunters will be performing at The GEM Theatre on Saturday, November 2 at 7:30pm. Known for their distinctive blend of honky-tonk, blues, and rock and roll, the group's energetic sound and dynamic performances have garnered them a loyal fan base. The concert is sponsored by Mauldin Trash. Tickets are $40-$100 and all proceeds will benefit the ongoing Pearl King Center for Cultural Arts renovation efforts at The GEM Theatre. Reserved seating recommended and available online at www.calhoungemetheatre.org or by calling the box office at (706) 625-3132.