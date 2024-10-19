× Expand Shop the Market at, LLC Copy of Heading - 1 Ketner’s Mill Fair

We're thrilled to announce that the 2024 Ketner's Mill Fair will take place on:

Saturday, October 19th: 9am-6pm EST

Sunday, October 20th: 10am-5:30pm EST

What to Expect:

Join us for a fun-filled weekend of:

- Art and craft vendors showcasing unique handmade goods

- Delicious southern-style foods, sweets, and drinks

- Beer bar with a selection of craft beers

- Wagon rides through the scenic countryside

Live Music Lineup:

We're proud to announce this year's talented performers:

- Randy Steele High Cold Wind: Bluegrass band bringing the sounds of the Appalachian region to life!

- Stung Like a Horse (SLAH): High-energy, hard-hitting Americana band from Tennessee that's sure to get you moving!

- Bryanna Fuquea: Local country singer with a voice that will captivate your heart!

Experience the Best of Country Arts:

Ketner's Mill Fair is the premier Country Arts Fair in East Tennessee, featuring some of the best in arts and crafts, including:

- Sculpture and paintings

- Pottery and hand-woven baskets

- Metal art and jewelry

- Woodworking and furniture

- Folk art and more!

Step Back in Time:

- Experience the charm of the old mill as it churns out freshly ground cornmeal

- Pet and feed our friendly farm animals

- Watch blacksmiths, woodworkers, and other artisans demonstrate their craft

Admission:

$7.00 (cash only) per person

Children 12 and under admitted FREE!

Mark Your Calendars!

Don't miss out on this fantastic family-friendly event! We can't wait to see you at Ketner's Mill Fair 2024!

**Share with Friends and Family! **