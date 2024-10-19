Ketner’s Mill Fair
to
Ketner's Mill Ketner Mill Lane, Whitwell, Tennessee
Shop the Market at, LLC
Ketner’s Mill Fair
We're thrilled to announce that the 2024 Ketner's Mill Fair will take place on:
Saturday, October 19th: 9am-6pm EST
Sunday, October 20th: 10am-5:30pm EST
What to Expect:
Join us for a fun-filled weekend of:
- Art and craft vendors showcasing unique handmade goods
- Delicious southern-style foods, sweets, and drinks
- Beer bar with a selection of craft beers
- Wagon rides through the scenic countryside
Live Music Lineup:
We're proud to announce this year's talented performers:
- Randy Steele High Cold Wind: Bluegrass band bringing the sounds of the Appalachian region to life!
- Stung Like a Horse (SLAH): High-energy, hard-hitting Americana band from Tennessee that's sure to get you moving!
- Bryanna Fuquea: Local country singer with a voice that will captivate your heart!
Experience the Best of Country Arts:
Ketner's Mill Fair is the premier Country Arts Fair in East Tennessee, featuring some of the best in arts and crafts, including:
- Sculpture and paintings
- Pottery and hand-woven baskets
- Metal art and jewelry
- Woodworking and furniture
- Folk art and more!
Step Back in Time:
- Experience the charm of the old mill as it churns out freshly ground cornmeal
- Pet and feed our friendly farm animals
- Watch blacksmiths, woodworkers, and other artisans demonstrate their craft
Admission:
$7.00 (cash only) per person
Children 12 and under admitted FREE!
Mark Your Calendars!
Don't miss out on this fantastic family-friendly event! We can't wait to see you at Ketner's Mill Fair 2024!
