KIC Food Truck Festival & Expo

Get ready for our 2nd Annual Food Truck Festival & Expo at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga on September 28th from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM ! 5704 Marlin Road, Chattanooga, TN 37411.

Last year, we had over 4,500 attendees savoring the unique delights of our food trucks, selling out one by one like dominoes! This year, we're going even bigger with more food trucks and an evening packed with excitement:

More food trucks than ever before serving up one-of-a-kind cuisine

A celebrity DJ keeping the crowd entertained

Live performances by two incredible groups, including Atlanta's own Mass Affect Party Band and our very own Karen Collins featuring Sam Patton & Friends

For the kids:

-Inflatable bounce houses

-A petting zoo

-A gaming truck

Don't miss out on Chattanooga's largest food truck festival! Mark your calendars, bring your friends and family, and get ready for an unforgettable night of food, music, and fun!