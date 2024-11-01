KIC Food Truck Friday: Fried Chicken Competition
Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga 5704 Marlin Road , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411
Fried Chicken Competition
KIC Food Truck Friday: Fried Chicken Competition! Get ready for a finger-lickin' good time at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga. Join us on Fri Nov 01 2024 at 11:00 AM for a delicious showdown of the best fried chicken in town. Food trucks from all over will be competing for the title of Fried Chicken Champion. Come hungry and ready to taste some amazing dishes! Don't miss out on this tasty event!
Business & Career, Food & Drink, Kids & Family