KIC Food Truck Friday: Fried Chicken Competition! Get ready for a finger-lickin' good time at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga. Join us on Fri Nov 01 2024 at 11:00 AM for a delicious showdown of the best fried chicken in town. Food trucks from all over will be competing for the title of Fried Chicken Champion. Come hungry and ready to taste some amazing dishes! Don't miss out on this tasty event!

Business & Career, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
4235044071
