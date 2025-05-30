× Expand KIC Untitled design - 1 KIC Nights: Boots on the Ground

Where Them Fans At?

KIC NIGHTS is back and this time the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga has teamed up with the Chattanooga Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, Sorority, Inc. to put our fans 🪭up and BOOTS ON THE GROUND👢to support local entrepreneurs!

Join us on Friday, May 30th from 6-9:30 PM for an evening of community impact. There will be local market vendors, food trucks, a Kidz Zone, line dancing with the Soul Aerobic Line Dancers and DJ Dolla Bill will be on the 1’s and 2’s!

OPEN TO THE PUBLIC