"Kid Stuff" Wind Symphony Concert at Southern Adventist University

The School of Music at Southern Adventist University invites the community to enjoy whimsical performances by the Wind Symphony, under the direction of music professor Ken Parsons, on Sunday, October 12, at 7:30 p.m. in Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists. Themed "Kid Stuff," the concert will feature Bozza's playful Children’s Overture, Holsinger's Nilesdance, and Children’s March by Grainger. Soprano Allyson Stirewalt, senior music and nursing double major at Southern, will join the ensemble for Whitacre's tender Goodnight, Moon. For streaming options and other details, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.