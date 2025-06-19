Kinugasa's A Page of Madness with Live Metal Score

× Expand Michael Formanski A Page of Madness

The Silent Light returns to Chattanooga for a one-night-only performance of their live score to Teinosuke Kinugasa’s 1926 avant-garde silent film A Page of Madness.

Blending the band’s signature heavy-metal-meets-cinema sound with experimental electronic textures and frenetic breakcore rhythms, this score delivers a genre-defying sonic experience that is as disorienting and intense as the film itself. The result is a surreal plunge into madness, memory, and distortion.

They’ll once again be joined by Erica Scoggins, the Chattanooga-based musician and filmmaker known for her work with Red gene, whose spectral vocals bring an added layer of tension and beauty to the performance.

This is a rare opportunity to witness a reimagining of one of silent cinema’s most psychologically daring works—brought to life through an unrelenting wall of sound.