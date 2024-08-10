× Expand John Dooley Klark Kint at Songbirds on 8/10

Sampler Entertainment Presents: Klark Kint — "TENNESSEE MAN"

Chattanooga, Tennessee Native

Klark Kint, a singer-songwriter, was born and raised in Chattanooga, TN. Despite growing up in the inner city, he developed a deep in-fascination with the outdoors , particularly the woods. It was during his first solo performance in church that he discovered his true passion for singing, and he hasn't looked back since.

Doors at 7:00 PM

Show at 8:00 PM

Mixed Seated/Standing Show*Please note, GA will be standing room behind pre-sold VIP seats*

GA Standing: $29