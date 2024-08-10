Klark Kint
to
Songbirds 206 W Main Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
John Dooley
Klark Kint at Songbirds on 8/10
Sampler Entertainment Presents: Klark Kint — "TENNESSEE MAN"
Chattanooga, Tennessee Native
Klark Kint, a singer-songwriter, was born and raised in Chattanooga, TN. Despite growing up in the inner city, he developed a deep in-fascination with the outdoors , particularly the woods. It was during his first solo performance in church that he discovered his true passion for singing, and he hasn't looked back since.
Doors at 7:00 PM
Show at 8:00 PM
Mixed Seated/Standing Show*Please note, GA will be standing room behind pre-sold VIP seats*
GA Standing: $29