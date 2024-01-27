Knit a Braided Cable Earwarmer - IN-PERSON CLASS

× Expand Invisible Accidents Knit

In this class, you will be learning how to make a Braided Cable Knit Ear-Warmer. This class is open to any level knitters who have a solid ability of knitting, purling, casting on, and binding off; and would like to learn how to cable knit. You will learn to begin the braided cable pattern and complete several rounds of the braid.

The pattern, yarn, knitting needles, and cable needle will be included in your class fee.

About the instructor:

A self-taught knitter, Claudia Hoffer has been knitting for over 20 years and crocheting for nearly as long. Invisible Accidents was founded in 2014, and was created to share knit and crochet pieces that are inspired by and celebrate a fondness for the sanctity of flaws created by the human hand. Claudia has a BFA in Painting & Drawing from UTC, and her thesis employed knitting and crocheting to create a fiber sculpture.