Koala Center Executives to Lecture on Resilient Business Growth for Business Lecture Series at Southern Adventist University

Southern Adventist University welcomes Rod and Donna Willey of Koala Center for Sleep and TMJ Disorders to speak on “Unbreakable Growth” for the E.A. Anderson Lecture on Monday, April 28, beginning promptly at 6:50 p.m. in Room 3205 of Brock Hall on campus.

The E.A. Anderson Lecture Series is an annual feature of the Institute of Ethical Leadership housed within Southern’s School of Business. The free series aims to develop and support leaders through education and experience while fostering ethical marketplace environments. Made possible by the generosity of the late E.A. Anderson of Atlanta, Georgia, the lectures promote expertise and perspectives from business leaders from across the country.

Business casual attire is required for all attendees, continuing education credit is offered, seating is limited, and doors close at 7 p.m. For more information, visit southern.edu/businesslectures.