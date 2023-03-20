Kokocelli Duo to Perform at Southern Adventist University

to

Ackerman Auditorium University Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315

Southern Adventist University’s School of Music welcomes the Kokocelli Duo, featuring adjunct instructor Kristen Holritz on flute and Kaitlyn Vest on cello, Monday, March 20, at 7:30 p.m. Held in Ackerman Auditorium inside Mabel Wood Hall on campus, “Present Voices of the Americas” will feature three-movement works including American composer Cherise Leiter’s “Chroma” and Venezuela-born Efraín Amaya’s “Pres-ent” as well as pieces by Asha Srinivasan, an Indian-American composer, and Alejandro Basulto, a Mexican award-winning composer and orchestral conductor. The free recital is open to the public and will be livestreamed. For more information, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.

Info

Ackerman Auditorium University Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315
Concerts & Live Music
423-236-2880
to
Google Calendar - Kokocelli Duo to Perform at Southern Adventist University - 2023-03-20 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Kokocelli Duo to Perform at Southern Adventist University - 2023-03-20 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Kokocelli Duo to Perform at Southern Adventist University - 2023-03-20 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Kokocelli Duo to Perform at Southern Adventist University - 2023-03-20 19:30:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

EPB Community Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

February 16, 2023

Friday

February 17, 2023

Saturday

February 18, 2023

Sunday

February 19, 2023

Monday

February 20, 2023

Tuesday

February 21, 2023

Wednesday

February 22, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours