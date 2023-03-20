Kokocelli Duo to Perform at Southern Adventist University

× Expand Contributed Kristen Holritz on Flute

Southern Adventist University’s School of Music welcomes the Kokocelli Duo, featuring adjunct instructor Kristen Holritz on flute and Kaitlyn Vest on cello, Monday, March 20, at 7:30 p.m. Held in Ackerman Auditorium inside Mabel Wood Hall on campus, “Present Voices of the Americas” will feature three-movement works including American composer Cherise Leiter’s “Chroma” and Venezuela-born Efraín Amaya’s “Pres-ent” as well as pieces by Asha Srinivasan, an Indian-American composer, and Alejandro Basulto, a Mexican award-winning composer and orchestral conductor. The free recital is open to the public and will be livestreamed. For more information, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.