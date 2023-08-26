Kokocelli Duo

Southern Adventist University’s School of Music welcomes the Kokocelli Duo, featuring adjunct instructor Kristen Holritz on flute and Kaitlyn Vest on cello, on Sabbath, August 26, at 7:30 p.m. in Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists. Performed selections will include Alemana Latina by Gaspar Hoyos, Sonatina “a2” by Alejandro Basulto, and Chroma by Cherise D. Leiter. The free recital is open to the public and will be livestreamed. For more information, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.

