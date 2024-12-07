× Expand John Dooley Krummy Karaoke: A MAINx24 Tradition. Saturday 12/7 from 11 AM–3 PM

Krummy Karaoke is BACK for this year's MAINx24 event!

Flair first, talent last.

Are you an undiscovered rock star with everything except the voice and/or the talent? This is the competition for you!

Songbirds is looking for the best performer in Chattanooga… no talent necessary. We’re looking for heart, pizzazz, exuberance, and above all, flair! We want an amazing spectacle—something that makes us laugh, cry, or shout. Costumes and idiocy are strongly encouraged. Sign ups will occur at Songbirds on the day of the event. Come on down, sing some songs, drink some beer, and win some prizes!

Participants get 1 free drink on the house!

Date: Saturday, December 7th

Time: 11:00 am–3:00 pm

Price: FREE

Location: Songbirds at 206 W Main Street, Chattanooga, TN 37408