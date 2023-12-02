× Expand John Dooley Krummy Karaoke 1920 Songbirds Krummy Karaoke for MainX24 on 12/2/23

Krummy Karaoke is BACK for this year's MainX24 event!

Flair first, talent last.

Are you an undiscovered rock star with everything except the voice and/or the talent? This is the competition for you!

Songbirds is looking for the best performer in Chattanooga… no talent necessary. We’re looking for heart, pizzazz, exuberance, and above all, flair! Our panel of judges is looking for an amazing spectacle—something that makes us laugh, cry, or shout. Costumes and idiocy are strongly encouraged. Please sign up for a slot in advance here: forms.gle/ZM7MBDAgDyu6peRJ7

This year's Krummy Karaoke will take place at Songbirds' NEW location—212 West Main Street. This will be the first and only time the doors will be open to the public until our grand re-opening in the spring of 2024. So come on down, sing some songs, drink some beer, and have a sneak peek at our awesome new space!

$5 drink specials all day

Grand Prize: $100

Second Prize: $50

Third Prize: a Songbirds t-shirt of your choosing!

Time:

Krummy Karaoke from 2:00-4:00 pm

Location:

Songbirds

212 West Main Street

Chattanooga, TN 37408

*Please note: The Songbirds Guitar & Pop Culture museum in its current form on 35 Station Street upstairs at the Chattanooga Choo Choo will remain open to the public on Mainx24 from 9 am to 6 pm, with FREE ADMISSION! Take a walk through our exhibits before they move on over to our new location next year. And hey, check out our merch while you're at it! :)*