Kudzu Basket Weaving Class

Come and make a gift basket for Christmas out of kudzu vines. Not only will participants learn a valuable craft, but they’ll also have the opportunity to create a personalized gift for the holiday season. Crafting can be a relaxing and rewarding experience, especially when it results in something handmade and meaningful. Plus, it’s a great way to connect with others in the community.

Cost is $25 plus $10 material fee.

To sign up go to signalmacc.org/teachers/amy-wetmore .