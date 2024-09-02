Labor Day Picnic at Camp Columbus

The Knights of Columbus proudly invite you to the 81st Annual Labor Day Picnic at Camp Columbus. This family-friendly event promises a full day of fun, entertainment, and community spirit. Enjoy live music, mouthwatering food, carnival games, and a charity raffle featuring exciting cash prizes. Don’t miss the World Famous White Elephant Yard Sale, where you can discover unique treasures.

Monday, September 2, 2024

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Camp Columbus

8601 Camp Columbus Road

This event is open to the public.

No outside food or drinks are permitted.

Admission is free, with food, beverages, and activities available for purchase.

