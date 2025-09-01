× Expand Lets Go Fort O 2025 LDATP Square Social(s) (1080 x 1080 px) - 7 Labor Day at the Post, September 1Barnhardt Circle ~ Fort O9a - 9p

This is Fort Oglethorpe’s biggest event of the year! A full day of family fun, live music, cars, and community celebration in historic Barnhardt Circle.

🎶 Live Music All Day

This year’s lineup features headliners Montgomery Gentry, featuring Eddie Montgomery, along with Emily Ann Roberts, Scotty Inman, and a full lineup of regional artists.

🚗 Car Show

Admire rows of vintage vehicles and chat with their proud owners.

🍔 Food Trucks and Local Market

Enjoy a diverse selection of food vendors and discover unique products from local artisans and businesses.

🎠 Free Kids Zone and Petting Zoo

Let the kids burn some energy with free inflatables, activities, and hands-on animal encounters.