Labor Day at the Post
Barnhardt Circle, Georgia 30742
Fort Oglethorpe
Labor Day at the Post, September 1Barnhardt Circle ~ Fort O9a - 9p
This is Fort Oglethorpe’s biggest event of the year! A full day of family fun, live music, cars, and community celebration in historic Barnhardt Circle.
🎶 Live Music All Day
This year’s lineup features headliners Montgomery Gentry, featuring Eddie Montgomery, along with Emily Ann Roberts, Scotty Inman, and a full lineup of regional artists.
🚗 Car Show
Admire rows of vintage vehicles and chat with their proud owners.
🍔 Food Trucks and Local Market
Enjoy a diverse selection of food vendors and discover unique products from local artisans and businesses.
🎠 Free Kids Zone and Petting Zoo
Let the kids burn some energy with free inflatables, activities, and hands-on animal encounters.