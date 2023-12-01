Lakesite Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration

× Expand Dan Maxwell and Kirsten Ert Acuff Christmas Tree Lighting - 1 City of Lakesite Christmas Tree Lighting

Officials with the City of Lakesite invite the public to join them at their annual Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration to be held on Friday, December 1st. The traditional holiday festivity will begin at 5:30pm at Lakesite City Park located at 9301 Thrasher Trail.

Children are invited to visit the craft tables where they can participate in a gingerbread cookie decorating contest. Everyone is invited to participate in the annual old-fashioned popcorn stringing contest while enjoying seasonal holiday foods and refreshments provided by the City of Lakesite.

Both young and old are invited to sing along to the familiar tunes of traditional Christmas carols and hear once more the magical story of “The Night Before Christmas.” And no Christmas event would be complete without the appearance of Santa Claus who will be available to have his picture made with all the good boys and girls (and all the good pets, too!).

"One of my favorite memories as a kid was spending time as a family with our Christmas traditions,” said David Howell, Mayor of Lakesite. “Lakesite is excited to offer an opportunity for our citizens to come out and make their own memories with their families and celebrate our Savior at our annual Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration."

For more information about Lakesite’s Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration, check out the City’s website www.lakesitetn.gov, the City’s Facebook page @lakesitetn or contact City Hall at (423) 842-2533.

###

Attached: Event Flyer