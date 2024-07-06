Lakesite Independence Day Celebration

× Expand Kirsten Ert Acuff lakesite freedom celebration facebook post - 1 Lakesite Freedom Celebration

Officials with the City of Lakesite invite the public to join them for their Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, July 6th from 6pm until 10pm. The event will be held at Dallas Bay Church located on 8305 Daisy Dallas Road.

In years past, Lakesite hosted its Independence Day Celebration at Lakesite Park. Due to the close proximity to residences and extremely limited parking, the City decided to partner with Dallas Bay Church to host this year's celebration at their church campus.

“This is a partnership with Dallas Bay Church, which we are very excited about,” said Lakesite City Manager Kirsten Ert Acuff, “and we thank them for their commitment to the community by making their property available and assisting us with the cost and organization.”

Entry to the event is free. Members of Dallas Bay Church will provide a variety of activities for the kids. Food trucks Scenic City Smoothie, California Burrito, Lookout 4 Sliders, Hotdog Heaven Food Cart, and Scenic City Shaved Ice will have their delicious food and drink selections available for purchase.

The public is encouraged to bring chairs and blankets. Rashonda Bentley will sign the National Anthem immediately prior to the fireworks show beginning at 9:45pm. Lakesite Mayor David Howell will then light up the sky by actually “shooting” the spectacular fireworks display himself for all to enjoy.

For more information, contact Lakesite City Hall at 423-842-2533 or go to the City’s website at https://www.lakesitetn.gov or on the City of Lakesite Facebook page @lakesitetn.