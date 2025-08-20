Landscape Painting Fundamentals

× Expand Ann Currey Landscape

“It is simplicity and poetry that makes things more real, it is the poetry that makes a painting so profound. The abstraction of form is what gives it order, it is what makes the viewer think.” William F. Reese

Back by popular demand! This beginner level studio class will cover the fundamentals of landscape painting in oils. The class will cover the concepts of color, color mixing, value and

design. We will focus on learning to see in terms of mass and form rather than detail and line. From these fundamentals, students will proceed to work on their own studio landscape paintings. Photographs will be available for reference material or bring your own. There will be a lumch break each day. Lunch is on your own